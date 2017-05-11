Bold Bahaus colors including blue, red, and yellow come together to invigorate this brick Edwardian house in West London.

The owner of Chevron House—a five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London—is a collector of contemporary British art. For the interiors of his abode, he wanted to make sure it could accommodate his art collection, and also feature an extensive use of color on the walls and ceilings.

London architecture studio AMA responded to the owner’s brief by removing the existing walls of the old Edwardian building, and drawing up a floor plan with large, elegantly proportioned spaces. They also added new areas on the three levels of the house to create a warehouse-like atmosphere.

The walls and ceilings were painted an off-white color, and most of the floors were laid with parquet. Only the kitchen floor and intervening sections were dramatically colored, including the cabinetry and the tiled bathrooms that are decked out in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow.

On the ground floor, the kitchen and living areas are demarcated by their contrasting colors and materials. Located on the second and third levels, bedrooms merge with the commodious tiled bathrooms.

The effect is a colorful and exciting composition within a light and lofty space.