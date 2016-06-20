Cherry Creek

By Surround Architecture
Cherry Creek
Located in the heart of Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood and situated among a pedestrian-based urban environment, the project required a unique siting and massing approach to create a private courtyard retreat. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining and family events as the interior gathering spaces, courtyard and pool are united through four glass garage doors and large expanses of moving glass doors and windows.

Surround Architecture
Location
  Denver, Colorado
    Structure
  House (Single Residence)