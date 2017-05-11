Chelsea House

By Davey McEathron Architecture
Chelsea House
The first of two units on the site, the Chelsea House presents an open and inviting facade to the street that sets the tone for a series of spaces within that flow seamlessly into each other.

The spacious interior establishes a dialog with a central courtyard space that is defined by the buildings surrounding overlapping volumes and serves to tie the home together into a fluid continuous experience.

Exterior - Front

Exterior - Front

Entry/Foyer

Entry/Foyer

Kitchen

Kitchen

Downstairs Living Area

Downstairs Living Area

Guest Bedroom and Guest Bath

Guest Bedroom and Guest Bath

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.

Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.

Upstairs Living Area

Upstairs Living Area

Guest Bedroom 2

Guest Bedroom 2

Study

Study

Pool

Pool

Exterior

Exterior

Entry Aproach

Entry Aproach

ADU (left) and House (right)

ADU (left) and House (right)

Exterior Dusk Shot

Exterior Dusk Shot

Credits

Posted By
Davey McEathron Architecture
@daveymceathron
Landscape Design
  • Courtney Tarver
Builder
  • Urban ATX
Photographer
  • Leonid Furmansky
Bedrooms
  • 5
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 3300