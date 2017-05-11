The first of two units on the site, the Chelsea House presents an open and inviting facade to the street that sets the tone for a series of spaces within that flow seamlessly into each other.
The spacious interior establishes a dialog with a central courtyard space that is defined by the buildings surrounding overlapping volumes and serves to tie the home together into a fluid continuous experience.
Davey McEathron Architecture uploaded Chelsea House through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Exterior - Front
Entry/Foyer
Kitchen
Downstairs Living Area
Guest Bedroom and Guest Bath
Master Bedroom
Davey McEathron Architecture installed slim windows to provide a light-filled, yet private, master bathroom in Chelsea House.
Upstairs Living Area
Guest Bedroom 2
Study
Pool
Exterior
Entry Aproach
ADU (left) and House (right)
Exterior Dusk Shot
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Landscape Design
- Courtney Tarver
Builder
- Urban ATX
Photographer
- Leonid Furmansky
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
5
Full Baths
3
Partial Baths
1
Style
Modern
Year
2018
Square Feet
3300