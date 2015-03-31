Warmed by the freestanding fireplace, the new living room picks up the visual theme of flat, horizontal lines found on the outside of the annex.

Architect Thor Olav Solbjør of SAAHA uses wood to communicate with the surroundings. When building out a 750-square-foot addition to a country home in Jar, Norway, set amid pine forests, his team used charred cedar, a traditional Japanese building material created with charcoal to develop a simple black box that adds space without taking away from the surroundings.