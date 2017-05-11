Catahoula Hotel

By
Catahoula Hotel
View Photos

$108 per night

Room2 guests
New Orleans, Louisiana
Book This

New Orleans rather famously has some neighborhoods that are full of character and personality — but for the most part, the central business district isn’t one of them. Which is why it’s remarkable that the Catahoula Hotel makes its home here. Tucked into the shadows of the office buildings, on a quiet side street, a pair of 19th-century buildings have been restored and renovated, turned into a 35-room boutique hotel with a distinctly residential flavor and a well-worn, lived-in style.

The rooms are compact and cozy, closer to the pub-room or B&B end of things than to a traditional luxury hotel, though they’re not at all short on comfort — soft touches like Casper mattresses and walk-in rain showers complement the rough textures of exposed brick and plaster. At the large end they feel a bit like self-contained studio apartments — and at no point do they feel like ordinary, cookie-cutter hotel rooms.

And the rooms, as impressive as they are, are only half the point. Piscobar is just what it sounds like — a Peruvian-flavored cocktail bar — while the similarly straightforward Rooftop Bar gets you out under the open sky. And the Catahoula’s coffee shop serves an exacting cup of coffee from PT’s, a Kansas City roaster whose modern flavors belie its two decades in the business.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Chair. Photo of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Living Room, Rug Floor, Ceiling Lighting, Sofa, Concrete Floor, Chair, Bench, and Floor Lighting. Photo 2 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Hallway. Photo 3 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Bedroom, Rug Floor, Pendant Lighting, and Bed. Photo 4 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Bath Room, Wood Counter, Floor Lighting, Vessel Sink, and Wall Lighting. Photo 5 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, and Concrete Floor. Photo 6 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Dining Room, Wall Lighting, Stools, and Bar. Photo 7 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Outdoor, Hanging Lighting, and Large Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 8 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Dining Room, Wall Lighting, Chair, Bench, and Table. Photo 9 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Outdoor, Hanging Lighting, and Large Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 10 of Catahoula Hotel
Photo 11 of Catahoula Hotel modern home
Modern home with Outdoor and Large Patio, Porch, Deck. Photo 12 of Catahoula Hotel
Modern home with Bedroom, Concrete Floor, Bed, Chair, and Rug Floor. Photo 13 of Catahoula Hotel

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Photographer
  • Elsa Hahne
  • Catahoula Hotel

Overview

Location
  • New Orleans, Louisiana