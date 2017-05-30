Regan Baker Design was hired in conjunction with John Lum Architects to update this beautiful edwardian in the Castro. The couple who work for both Pixar and Apple, enjoy color, something that Regan Baker Design really enjoys as well. The kitchen, once closed off by a peninsula island, was removed to open to the living room creating a more open floor plan. Open shelves help open up the room as well, while also creating architecture and interest to a rather tall kitchen. Once an under stair closet, the guest bathroom's custom walnut vanity provides storage for every day necessities, while the tiled walls bring interest to a rather small white bathroom. One accent glass tile wall continues the splash of blue color palette throughout the house.

Finish and fixture selections were paired with a few statement pieces including the oversized Flos pendant over the island, the Roche Bobois sofa in multi-color and the client's existing teal round slipper chair, purchased from the ever famed Judge Judy.

The nursery, designed around the client's grandmother's croched character stuffed animals and the ever so cute cloud smiley face rug, was completed just in time before the birth of their daughter.