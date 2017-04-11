Home to a local physician and his family, the decidedly modern residence makes a bold statement in a town where the general preference is toward traditional designs in neat, predictable neighborhoods. “When we decided to build a new home on the outskirts of town, we were open to the architectural possibilities that varied from our traditional roots,” says the homeowner.

Located in the rolling hills of Wyoming, this residence was configured as a single story to contend with the realities of the harsh winter climate. Bitter temperatures, unrelenting snowfalls and a biting wind that can gust in excess of 100-miles-per-hour, all combined to create a unique design challenge.

As the gusting wind crests the hill behind the home, it plummets across the rooftop. The sloped shape of the roof guides the wind in an aerodynamic manner, shielding the structure from forceful gusts. Although the construction serves a practical purpose, it also creates an aesthetically pleasing design that systematically roots the home in its natural surroundings.

