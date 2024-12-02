Casa Velia’s design comes from the requirement of having a built footprint no bigger than 60 sqm.

Through a simple geometry, each area is amplified in the best possible way, with two levels contained under a roof that brings different scales both into each space and to the facades.

Two brick walls contain the program inside: living and dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a terrace.

The main façade is covered by hardwood planks and its openings are revealed as the house comes to life. Doors and windows are all covered by the same material while closed.

The entrance of the house leads into a double height public area with a glass façade that connects the house with the exterior terrace, the yards and the lake.

The material selection and scales allowed us to create cozy but spacious interiors, playing with the pure geometry of the house and its surroundings.

