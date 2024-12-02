SubscribeSign In
Project posted by Estudio Atemporal
Casa Velia

Location
San Simón el Alto, Estado de México, Mexico
Year
2023
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Rustic
The house is contained between two brick walls.
Floor Plans
Sections
The proportion of the volume allows us to play with scales.
The façade unfolds to reveal the bedroom windows.
The main façade hides windows and doors within a same covering.
The house opens towards the exterior with a transparent, double height public area.
The cozy interior extends towards the open terrace.
A skylight gives the welcoming to the bedrooms.
The bedrooms on the upper level benefit from the height given by the geometry.
Details

Square Feet
1076
Lot Size
12917
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2

Credits

From Estudio Atemporal

Casa Velia’s design comes from the requirement of having a built footprint no bigger than 60 sqm.

Through a simple geometry, each area is amplified in the best possible way, with two levels contained under a roof that brings different scales both into each space and to the facades.

Two brick walls contain the program inside: living and dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a terrace.

The main façade is covered by hardwood planks and its openings are revealed as the house comes to life. Doors and windows are all covered by the same material while closed.
The entrance of the house leads into a double height public area with a glass façade that connects the house with the exterior terrace, the yards and the lake.

The material selection and scales allowed us to create cozy but spacious interiors, playing with the pure geometry of the house and its surroundings.