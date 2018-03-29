Relax in the privacy of this contemporary home. Casa Sisal is adjacent to Hacienda Sac Chich, Casa de Maquinas. Surrounded by water lily reflecting ponds and a large green lawn, this 2000 square foot home is built within the 2 acre henequen drying fields of the hacienda and is enclosed by the haciendas original 10-foot wall, creating its own private world.

Casa Sisal has 2 bedrooms (one king and 2 queens), 2 baths, full kitchen, living area and dining for 8. Walk out of the living area on one side you’ll find a patio with a 30- foot lily pond and out the other side is a beautiful 3-sided infinity edge swimming pool, palapa and patio.

This home is constructed of hard woods, limestone and plaster polished to a sleek finish by the ancient Mayan technique called chukum. The ceiling and door heights are 10 feet giving every room a sense of great space. The house is lit very dramatically and on the lawn there are two rows of royal palms that at night seem to be suspended in space. Designed to experience the beauty of the Yucatan light and sky you will find Casa Sisal a respite from it all.

On October 27, 2011 at the 20th anniversary of the CEMEX International Building Awards held in Monterrey, MX, Casa Sisal was selected from 3 finalists in the Mexican “Single Family Housing” division as the 1st Place winner and then went on to compete against the winners from other countries where Cemex is represented. This prestigious award is bestowed on the architectural project that best represents the innovative use of concrete, architectural design, respect for the environment and execution. It was a surprise to us all that this highly regarded International jury of architects chose Casa Sisal as the 1st place winner in both the National and International categories.

It is unique for a winner of this award to be available as a vacation rental property. Enjoy time with family and friends staying in this iconic home when visiting the Yucatan.

Rental Rates:

Low season May - October; $300/night

High Season November - April: $350/night

Holiday season December 15th - January 6th: $450/night

More information on this home can be found at: haciendasacchich.com