Casa Plaza (2017) by Mass Arquitectos is located in front the Plaza de los Olímpicos, Montevideo, Uruguay. The project consist in three pieces that respond to the surroundings: the monochromatic podium of simple geometry that uses the introversion to contain the proximity to the street. Above, the wood lattice contains the intimate spaces, retires to give continuity to the square; permeable and dense the skin contracts and dilates in function of light and experiences. Crowning the stepped figure of the house rests the rustic piece of concrete that gives shadow to the bedrooms