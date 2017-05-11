Casa Once

Casa Once
Casa Once was designed as a tailor-made suit for a young couple who were looking for a refuge that would take them away from the outer chaos and create a space of tranquility to enhance their human development.

Credits

Architect
Interior Design
  • Termita Home Decor
Builder
Photographer
  • Lorena Darquea
Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 2
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2018
    • Square Feet
  • 249
    • Lot Size
  • 150