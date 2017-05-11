Casa Narigua

By P+0 Arquitectura
Casa Narigua
The house is considered as a large platform that, floating on a small volume that houses secondary dependencies, floats above the tops of the cedars. Casa Narigua by P+0 Arquitectura, in Jonuco, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

"The house acts as a large platform that floats above the tops of the cedars," says the architect, P+0 Arquitectura.

"The house acts as a large platform that floats above the tops of the cedars," says the architect, P+0 Arquitectura.

Credits

Posted By
P+0 Arquitectura
@pmasceroarquitectura
Interior Design
  • Arq. Adriana Guisa
  • Arq. Oswaldo Salazar
Builder
  • Paralelo Estándares Globales en Construcción
Photographer
  • FCH Fotografía

Overview

Location
  • Nuevo León, Mexico
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Year
  • 2013