Casa Narigua
The house is considered as a large platform that, floating on a small volume that houses secondary dependencies, floats above the tops of the cedars. Casa Narigua by P+0 Arquitectura, in Jonuco, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.
"The house acts as a large platform that floats above the tops of the cedars," says the architect, P+0 Arquitectura.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
- Arq. Adriana Guisa
- Arq. Oswaldo Salazar
Builder
- Paralelo Estándares Globales en Construcción
Photographer
- FCH Fotografía
Overview
Location
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Year
2013