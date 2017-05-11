Casa N069 one of AE Arquitectos’ recent projects is a modern-day house designed and constructed as a cozy yet stylish home for a family.

Furnished in wood, Casa NO69 reminds us of a cabin in the middle of the woods. It is safe yet comfortable; classic yet contemporary. It suffices every need of a 21st century family and serves them as a respite from the city’s imperious lifestyle.

As usual, vegetation and a respecto of nature are present in Casa NO69. Andrés Escobar and his team never forget where we come from and the benefits of being in constant contact with nature; even if we don’t realise it.

Instagram: @AEarquitectos

Facebook: @AEarquitectos