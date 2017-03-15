In a plot with a certain pending our office received the commission to build a simple, minimal, neutral lines. It is decided to make a composition with four prisms that follow each other towards the bottom of the plot. The two forwards correspond to the day zone, open to the plot, looking for light. The next two to the work area and night, looking for the privacy of the plot bottom. The interior looks for the succession of spaces having as axis the entrance hall.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
Overview
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
2
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016