Casa Marrakech
Designed and built by Bercy Chen Studio, Casa Marrakech responds to the lifestyle of its inhabitants within the fabric and culture of East Austin through language favored by Moorish vernacular architecture. Walled courtyards and shadowy screens maintaining mystical Moorish modesty are artfully appropriated to define private spaces where the sunny liberty of Austin’s quirky brand of the American Dream may be enjoyed indoors and outdoors with abandon.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Builder
Photographer
- Andrea Calo
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
3
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2017
Square Feet
1826
Lot Size
.13 Acre
Smart Home Tech
Nest