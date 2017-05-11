Casa Marrakech

Designed and built by Bercy Chen Studio, Casa Marrakech responds to the lifestyle of its inhabitants within the fabric and culture of East Austin through language favored by Moorish vernacular architecture. Walled courtyards and shadowy screens maintaining mystical Moorish modesty are artfully appropriated to define private spaces where the sunny liberty of Austin’s quirky brand of the American Dream may be enjoyed indoors and outdoors with abandon.

Interior Design
Photographer
  • Andrea Calo

Overview

Location
  • Austin, Texas
    • Bedrooms
  • 3
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 1826
    • Lot Size
  • .13 Acre
    • Smart Home Tech
  • Nest