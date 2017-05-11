Casa Mar Paraty

Paraty Mirim, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Brazil’s got no shortage of wild, extraordinary places, but even here, Paraty is unique. This town, on the Costa Verde between Rio and São Paulo, was a colonial-era gold-exporting center, and the churches and cobblestone streets from the 18th century still stand today, against a backdrop of verdant jungle. And if that’s not enough, it’s also got a bit of a Venice vibe — the original foundations were laid just below sea level, so its pedestrian-only town-center streets are occasionally subsumed by the tides. Casa Mar, thankfully, is elevated above a fishing village a few minutes’ drive up the coast from Paraty proper — in its case Casa Mar refers not to the ocean’s waters lapping at the house’s threshold, but to the expansive views of the island-dotted bay that lie just to the east.

There’s not much to the house besides eight simple, quietly luxe coastal-chic contemporary rooms, a splendid infinity pool, and a little bar for the obligatory sunset cocktail. But what more could you possibly need? Just down the hill you’ve got access to a beautiful beach, with all the waterborne activities you could ask for, and from there it’s back up to Casa Mar for dinner — or a quick hop into town where you’ll have your pick of the local restaurants.

