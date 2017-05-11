Casa MA

By e|arquitectos
Casa MA
Casa MA

Casa MA is a 267.5 built square meters (2879.3 sqft) residential project, located in León, Guanajuato, México.

A rock base is proposed in order to level and respond to the natural site's slope. The shape of the house is simple and compact, with the purpose of having a standard building process, making its development economic, while accomplishing the local constructive/design requirements.

A series of blocks, with different programs are created, taking advantage of the context. The floor level makes up the social block, with an essence of amplitude, and the juxtaposing of spaces, without "boundaries", by hand of a double height living room, which is present immediately after entering the enclosure.

The stairs become a sculptural element, as it works as the bond between the social and private blocks, which has a clear and discreet presence from any level of the house.

The first level concentrically connects the bedrooms, studio and bathroom, creating a wide sight and feel, making it work as the main transition area.

The main volume in the front facade respond as the main bedroom, presenting a steel materiality, in order to create an imposing volume, against the traditional materiality like brick and wood along the other bedroom volumes and facade.

The materials were chosen in order to create a gesture of contrast between traditional and modern constructive methods.

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, and Wood Patio, Porch, Deck. Detail - North Facade

Detail - North Facade

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Garden, Wood Patio, Porch, Deck, and Metal Patio, Porch, Deck. North Facade

North Facade

Modern home with Outdoor, Back Yard, Garden, Grass, and Gardens. South East Facade

South East Facade

Modern home with Outdoor and Side Yard. Detail - East Facade

Detail - East Facade

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Flowers, Grass, Gardens, and Hardscapes. North Facade

North Facade

Modern home with Outdoor, Hardscapes, Grass, Gardens, Flowers, Garden, and Front Yard. Front Yard - Hardscape

Front Yard - Hardscape

Sketch - Stairs

Sketch - Stairs

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Garden, Gardens, and Flowers. Detail - Vegetation

Detail - Vegetation

Modern home with Outdoor. Detail - Masonry and Window

Detail - Masonry and Window

Modern home with Outdoor. Detail - Window

Detail - Window

Modern home with Outdoor, Front Yard, Hardscapes, Gardens, and Flowers. Front Yard Vegetation

Front Yard Vegetation

Ceiling Lamp

Ceiling Lamp

Entrance

Entrance

Detail - Under stairs Closet

Detail - Under stairs Closet

Detail - Stairs and Handrail

Detail - Stairs and Handrail

Double Height - TV Room - Stairs

Double Height - TV Room - Stairs

TV Room and Stairs

TV Room and Stairs

Detail - Masonry

Detail - Masonry

Detail - Shower head

Detail - Shower head

Stairs / Under stairs Closet

Stairs / Under stairs Closet

Credits

Posted By
e|arquitectos
@earquitectos
Architect
Photographer
Bedrooms
  • 4
    • Full Baths
  • 3
    • Partial Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2015
    • Square Feet
  • 2879.3