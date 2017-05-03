Casa Herranz
This house, is an industrialized construction, it is made with a modular system.
The design reflects the client's needs program, which is summarized in a cubic, functional and contemporary character.
It is composed of two levels, the lower is the day zone and the upper level is the one that concentrates the nocturnal uses.
Render
Patio
Render
Acceso
Fachada
Pergola
Porche
Salon
Cocina
Piscina
Patio
Pergola
Pared movil
Pared movil
Salon
Modular
Modular
Modular
Prefabricado
Vista aerea