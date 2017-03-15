This house in the Nervion neighborhood in Seville is the result of an intervention in an existing building fruit of self-constructions of various types and qualities. The house had a large terrace on the main facade breaking alignments and volumes of their immediate environment. This space was used to expand housing with a distinct volume of preexisting recovering the corner. The new windows also follow a different order and proportion of existing ones.
Inside a white staircase runs along the building letting in light from the new interiors patio.
FAQ arquitectura uploaded Casa GR through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Casa GR
Credits
Posted By
Architect
Interior Design
Photographer
- Emilio González Villegas
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
1
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Modern
Year
2016