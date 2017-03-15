Casa GR

By FAQ arquitectura
Casa GR
This house in the Nervion neighborhood in Seville is the result of an intervention in an existing building fruit of self-constructions of various types and qualities. The house had a large terrace on the main facade breaking alignments and volumes of their immediate environment. This space was used to expand housing with a distinct volume of preexisting recovering the corner. The new windows also follow a different order and proportion of existing ones.
Inside a white staircase runs along the building letting in light from the new interiors patio.

Credits

Posted By
FAQ arquitectura
@faq_arquitectura
Interior Design
Photographer
  • Emilio González Villegas
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016