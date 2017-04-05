Casa GP

By
Casa GP
Casa GP was inspired in the sensation of freedom that comes with being in contact with nature. It is a one story house surrounded by nature and green. The two wings create the perfect balance between community and intimacy. The house is divided between living rooms, common areas and private bedrooms and secondary rooms.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Andrés Escobar
Interior Design
  • Mumo Design
Photographer
  • Lorena Darquea
Year
  • 2013