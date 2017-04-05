Casa GP
Casa GP was inspired in the sensation of freedom that comes with being in contact with nature. It is a one story house surrounded by nature and green. The two wings create the perfect balance between community and intimacy. The house is divided between living rooms, common areas and private bedrooms and secondary rooms.
Instagram: @AEarquitectos
Facebook: @AEarquitectos
uploaded Casa GP through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Andrés Escobar
Interior Design
- Mumo Design
Photographer
- Lorena Darquea
Overview
Location
Year
2013