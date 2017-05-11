When you think of a dream trip through Mexico, Guadalajara may not one of the first places that springs to mind. There is a sense of expectation, however, around a hotel like Casa Fayette — it’s a member of Grupo Habita, the Mexican mini-chain responsible for some of the most stylish boutique hotels in D.F. and throughout the country.

Located in the happening neighborhood of Zona Minerva, west of the Centro Histórico, Casa Fayette is a chic 37-room hotel with a minimalist aesthetic and a breezy rooftop terrace. The design has a distinctly European feel, though most of the materials, from stone to textiles, were sourced in Jalisco. Guest rooms are spare and geometric, fitted with glass panes, metallic surfaces, and luxurious marble bathrooms. There’s a Mondrian-esque look to the sliding glass doors, light installations, and windows, and a cool color palette of celeste, white, grass green and slate gray. The best rooms and suites have balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over treetops and city streets.

Upstairs, a rooftop terrace and swimming pool provide a calm respite from the city outside. There’s a gourmet modern restaurant onsite at Casa Fayette, too, though it’s unlikely you’ll want to hang around the hotel all day and night when such a lively city – and one so untouched by the tourist crush — awaits just outside the hotel’s doors. You’ll want to come back for a nightcap, though: Casa Fayette’s cocktail bar is rightfully popular among visitors and locals alike.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels