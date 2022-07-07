The project is a Residential House in Atlixco in collaboration with Structural Engineers Grado50, Danish

Retail Furniture Chain BoConcept Puebla and Spanish Photographer Jaime Navarro

The main idea is to generate three new orientations that will articulate spaces and volumes. The ground floor’s front facade faces south-west and it is aligned with the street, the sidewalk and neighbors. The first floor’s front facade is slightly inclined, so the master bedroom faces west offering a beautiful sunset and an amazing view to Popocatepetl whereas in the back facade the architect proposes a spatial and massing relationship between volumes that allows him to design a bedroom facing south through a brick terrace.

With an 8M centerlines between load-bearing walls and a 95M2 ground floor construction the client specifies the need of having two parking lot, a laundry room, a bedroom with a bathroom, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room and a small yard. As if playing with Jenga ZD Architecture designs the laundry room and both parking lot near the access and connects the bedroom-kitchen-dining room-living room to the back yard. Next to the entrance it appears a double-height that turns into the staircase, it visually and spatially connects the kitchen-dining room-living room and the front terrace with an opened studio on the first floor.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms. The first one has a fully equipped bathroom with a bathtub, a 360º opened dressing area with a wardrobe that works as a headboard and a huge terrace with a great view to Popocatepetl. On the other side, the second one has a fully equipped bathroom that lights itself through a skylight. There is also a back terrace and it is nothing else than a tribute to Iturbide Studio by the great Mauricio Rocha.

The project seeks material honesty through exposed brick walls, exposed concrete structures, pine wood furniture and doors, volcanic rock floor tiles and polished concrete floors. Matte black aluminum windows and lights contrast with white interior walls.

