Stretching across the landscape, this 2,244-square-foot home was designed and built to take maximum advantage of mountain and valley views. Set on 2.3 acres in the California Coast Range, each room features abundant windows that take in the beauty of the natural surroundings. The open floor plan flows gracefully from room to room and high, beamed ceilings add to the sense of spaciousness. With the master suite and second bedroom suite set at opposite ends of the house, privacy and tranquility are achieved. A half-bath is set conveniently near the main living spaces. The original home, built in 1963, was extensively remodeled to enhance energy efficiency and update its look and functionality. Air sealing and upgraded insulation create a comfortable and efficient interior. A first of its kind configuration uses photo voltaic panels to provide electricity and solar thermal panels set under the PV panels to warm the pool. The solar thermal panels absorb additional heat from the PV panels, improving their efficiency. PV is also one of the sources used to heat the interior. An innovative boiler system with heat pump warms both the floors and the hot water system.

Architect: Cathy Schwabe
Photos: Rick Pharaoh

Backyard and outdoor living spaces, looking over the pool to the home and mountain views

Looking over the pool to the outdoor living room and mountain views.

Another perspective of the home's rear exterior including an outdoor fireplace.

Living room featuring contemporary fireplace and gorgeous views.

Windows on three sides of the living room take advantage of mountain and valley views.

From the spacious living room into the entry way with a peek of the dining room.

The entry way flows gracefully into the open dining room and kitchen spaces.

The roomy kitchen is open to the dining room, perfect for entertaining.

The master suite features a sitting room, bedroom and spacious master bath, all with mountain views.

Credits

Posted By
Architect
  • Cathy Schwabe
Interior Design
  • Danielle Diedrick
  • Marie Glynn
Landscape Design
  • Bernard Trainor + Associates
Builder
  • Carmel Building & Design
Photographer
  • Rick Pharaoh
Bedrooms
  • 2
    • Year
  • 2017
    • Square Feet
  • 2244
    • Lot Size
  • 2.3 acres