Our design places the primary residential living spaces on the upper floor of the structure, and a mother-in-law unit on the lower floor at the back of the site. The building turns its back to the street while opening up to the views to the northeast through a large glazed corner window system. The primary architectural strategy was to connect the exterior entry, primary interior living spaces, and exterior patio as a continuous spatial experience. A series of stepped concrete site walls leads you gradually up to a covered exterior entry, which opens onto a compressed entry foyer, which in turn leads to a double height space that welcomes you up a generous stair to the second floor living spaces. An exterior stair then connects you back down to a small patio at grade. A small concrete bbq structure provides privacy from the neighboring properties.

The limited construction budget was focused on key spaces and experiences. The outcome is a project that is economical and site specific, while rich in spatial experience.

Design Team: Robert Hutchison & Scott Claassen

Principal-in-Charge: Robert Hutchison