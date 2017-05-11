Candy-Colored Mid-Century Modern Throwback
Vintage pink appliances, kelly green walls, and turquoise trim mingle in this well-mixed retro cocktail home. Located on Pinocchio Drive in Dallas' Disney Streets neighborhood, this '50s home was launched as part of the neighborhood's 1954 Parade of Homes. A turquoise doorway leads inside where an open floor plan, central brick fireplace, slick white floor tiles and "Jetsons"-style furnishings await.
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Gordon Nichols
Photographer
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
4
Structure
House (Single Residence)
Style
Midcentury
Year
1954
Square Feet
2240
