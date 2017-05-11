The Cameron Residence creates a dynamic relationship between contemporary architecture and challenging topography. Hugging the cliff side, it features breathtaking views of Lake Apache and a valley full of old-growth trees. Expansive glazing frames vignettes in each room and allows visitors and residents alike to immerse themselves in the natural splendor of the region.

Owners Matt and Cindy Cameron fell in love with the Apache Shores. After many years of summers in Louisville and winters Austin in the winter, they purchased the lot and began working with Austin-based architecture firm Workshop No. 5 to design their dream home.

Together they created a balance between contemporary architecture, modern interiors, and the natural landscape. Wood and limestone provide a warm counterpoint to the glass and stucco, while floor-to-ceiling glazing allows the panorama outside to seamlessly blend with the architecture.

At approximately 2,500 square feet, the two-story structure celebrates the view with patios at each level overlooking the. The entry, two-car garage, open plan living/dining/ kitchen, master suite and guest area are all on the main floor. The basement includes a third bedroom with bath, a family room, and access to the pool.

The owners are set on turning their home into a net zero residence, energy and resource saving components. Right now they have solar panels pulling in the region’s abundance of sunlight and they intend to add a rain water collection system. It’s only a matter of time before the Cameron Residence is as functional as it is beautifully formed.