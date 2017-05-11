The new home of architect Cameron McNall is an extraordinary light-filled design experience wrapped in a dramatic 3,000. sq.ft. facade of decorative metallic flowers.

The 110-foot facade surrounds two sides of the building to create privacy, frame views, and generate provocative light effects. Each tall-ceilinged room displays a unique quality of light, shape, and distinct personality. The impressive architecture, high-quality construction and attention to fine detail are exceptional. This boutique house is built to City of Los Angeles "Green Building" standards. The architect has carefully curated and/or designed all furniture, artwork and objects to create a complete work of art.

Architect's statement: "I designed 4016 Tivoli for my family as a total design living experience that represents my relationship to art, architecture and design. Although I was just a child when I lived in California in the sixties, I was very influenced by the energy and graphics of that period, everything from Warhol to the Mexico '68 Olympics to Fillmore West concert flyers. I spent my teenage years in Europe, during which time I gained a deeper understanding of and respect for architecture, and became enamored with the discipline of German/Swiss design and the humor of Italian design. Most particularly, I adopted the Italian philosophy of design “dal cucchiaio alla città” (from the spoon to the city), where the architect applies a unified design philosophy and creativity to everything from small objects to environments. The result is "total design"- you see it, live it and feel it. When people walk by the house or visit inside, I am pleased that it elicits a smile and a contagious happiness. Now you know my secrets."