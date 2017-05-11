This freshly renovated Clinton Hill townhouse is cool and calm. First inside is the sitting room, which is furnished with a blue-velvet sofa, an assortment of armchairs and a marble coffee table, and made snug by its hide rug and extensive book and record collection. Also on this floor is a toilet room and a black, white, and gold kitchen. Past the marble table windows open onto a little patio, where stairs lead down to the communal garden.