The Tale of Two Living Rooms: A California Cottage
Multi-generational living has been around for centuries, yet somewhere along the way the thought of cohabitating with extended family has been cast aside by many Americans. I honestly have no clue why, it sounds brilliant to me - like a perma party with your favorite people. (Plus, in my mind it would be an endless loop of collective cooking and co-op childcare! Not to mention the massive cost savings you’d benefit from within this crazy real estate landscape.)
Ok ok it may not be for everyone, but the Ruiz family jumped in head first with the purchase of a 1960’s Cameron Park home. The main selling point of the house - which needed a full makeover - was that it featured two separate wings on the main floor, with two distinct living spaces, and therefore each family unit would be able to find personal space within the overall square footage. This also presented an amazingly unique design challenge for Kele and me, one where we could lean into each of the couples’ individual styles within their own wings of the house, then collectively blend both aesthetics throughout the shared spaces.
After deciding it was a go, the Ruiz family sold their separate homes in Southern California and headed up the coast for the Northern California foothills - trading beach life for mountain life. The parents, Deb and Bob, wanted to bring forward some beloved coastal elements through design. Meanwhile their (grown) kids, Andrew and Rachel, loved the home’s original cabin-esque elements and hoped to retain some of its character throughout the transformation. And we thought, just like the gorgeously varied geography found up the California coastline - from the coast to the mountains - their story was distinctly CALIFORNIAN.
Now these two living rooms, let's talk about them for a moment, because man-oh-man did they have potential. They were both A frames featuring massive window walls. One had wall-to-wall wood paneling and the other a massive stone fireplace. The original architecture of the home was undeniable, it was a COTTAGE at its core. And since a home’s original bones are fundamental to its design story, we believe you should enhance character every chance you get. So, while staying true to the home’s charming cottage-esque architectural features, we then infused the best parts of Southern and Northern California into this home to create something calming and connected to nature, with a splash of fun and a fresh soul.
We designed the ultimate CALIFORNIA COTTAGE.
Entry way with antique wood bench, hanging coat rack, and white and gold sconce lighting.
Nature and floral inspired shiplap art wall with antique gold fames and sconces.
Vintage stained glass pendant light.
Paneled kitchen peninsula countertop wrapped with light wood beams.
This open kitchen boasts cream/grey cabinetry, gold accents in its open shelving and hardware, a custom amber tile wrapped hood, and a vintage stained glass pendant light.
Cream subway tile backsplash is the perfect backdrop for a custom built amber tile wrapped kitchen hood.
Dining room with light wood dining set, floral curtains, and aged brass sphere pendant light. Table set with eucalyptus, woven chargers, and cream dinner plates by Echeri Ceramics.
Gold framed gallery wall looking into dining room with light wood dining set, floral curtains, and aged brass sphere pendant light.
Dining room with light wood dining set, floral curtains, and aged brass sphere pendant light.
Custom built and hand woven screen wall lends privacy to the dining room from the entry way.
Breakfast nook with large reupholstered couch, antique wood table and chairs, and a stained glass vintage pendant light.
This pantry defines its own space through its dark olive green color, with metal wire grid sheeting doors, and antique doorknobs.
Cabin inspired living room with stone fireplace, dark olive green wainscoting walls, a brown velvet couch, twin blue floral oversized chairs, plaid rug, a dark wood coffee table, and antique chandelier lighting.
Antique piano with dark olive green wainscoting wall paneling and a brown velvet couch.
Antique piano with dark olive green wainscoting wall paneling and vintage brass wall sconce.
