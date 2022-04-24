The Tale of Two Living Rooms: A California Cottage

Multi-generational living has been around for centuries, yet somewhere along the way the thought of cohabitating with extended family has been cast aside by many Americans. I honestly have no clue why, it sounds brilliant to me - like a perma party with your favorite people. (Plus, in my mind it would be an endless loop of collective cooking and co-op childcare! Not to mention the massive cost savings you’d benefit from within this crazy real estate landscape.)

Ok ok it may not be for everyone, but the Ruiz family jumped in head first with the purchase of a 1960’s Cameron Park home. The main selling point of the house - which needed a full makeover - was that it featured two separate wings on the main floor, with two distinct living spaces, and therefore each family unit would be able to find personal space within the overall square footage. This also presented an amazingly unique design challenge for Kele and me, one where we could lean into each of the couples’ individual styles within their own wings of the house, then collectively blend both aesthetics throughout the shared spaces.

After deciding it was a go, the Ruiz family sold their separate homes in Southern California and headed up the coast for the Northern California foothills - trading beach life for mountain life. The parents, Deb and Bob, wanted to bring forward some beloved coastal elements through design. Meanwhile their (grown) kids, Andrew and Rachel, loved the home’s original cabin-esque elements and hoped to retain some of its character throughout the transformation. And we thought, just like the gorgeously varied geography found up the California coastline - from the coast to the mountains - their story was distinctly CALIFORNIAN.

Now these two living rooms, let's talk about them for a moment, because man-oh-man did they have potential. They were both A frames featuring massive window walls. One had wall-to-wall wood paneling and the other a massive stone fireplace. The original architecture of the home was undeniable, it was a COTTAGE at its core. And since a home’s original bones are fundamental to its design story, we believe you should enhance character every chance you get. So, while staying true to the home’s charming cottage-esque architectural features, we then infused the best parts of Southern and Northern California into this home to create something calming and connected to nature, with a splash of fun and a fresh soul.

We designed the ultimate CALIFORNIA COTTAGE.