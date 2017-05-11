Calder Laneway House - Edmonton

By
Calder Laneway House - Edmonton
View Photos

One would think if any home would be easy to find, this would be the one.

With mirror-like polished steel siding on one side of the house and striking dark hemp staggered shingles on another, this Edmonton laneway home is both dramatic and inviting, seducing you as soon as you cast your eyes on it. But even armed with the address and a picture of this Calder home, and even though it is imaginatively different than its neighbours, it’s almost impossible to locate.

Being a laneway home helps it camouflage into the surrounding community, as one would typically expect address numbers to go up or down in Edmonton, rather than drawing you into the lane between city blocks. The laneway home, a new concept in Edmonton. In addition, the homeowners intentionally built the house so it would integrate with the neighbourhood’s historical context, including the designated Coates Residence on the same property.

The interior grabs your attention. Done in a modern rustic style, the small 650 sq ft space feels much larger due to the vaulted ceilings. Wood beams — which are structural in addition to being a decorative element — add to the warmth. Picturesque views to neighboring historic property adds to playful design of the home.

uploaded Calder Laneway House - Edmonton through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Modern home with Exterior, Apartment Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Green Roof Material. West Elevation - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding Photo of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

West Elevation - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding

Modern home with Exterior, Apartment Building Type, and Metal Siding Material. South Elevation - Evening Reflection Photo 2 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

South Elevation - Evening Reflection

Modern home with Kitchen, Wood Counter, Ceiling Lighting, Accent Lighting, Laminate Cabinet, Vinyl Floor, Ceramic Tile Backsplashe, Pendant Lighting, Refrigerator, Range, Range Hood, Dishwasher, and Drop In Sink. Calder - Interior 1 - Kitchen / Living Room Photo 3 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

Calder - Interior 1 - Kitchen / Living Room

Modern home with Bedroom and Vinyl Floor. Calder - Interior 2 - Recycled Barn Door Photo 4 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

Calder - Interior 2 - Recycled Barn Door

Modern home with Bedroom, Bed, Dresser, Ceiling Lighting, Pendant Lighting, and Vinyl Floor. Calder - Interior 3 - Bedroom Photo 5 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

Calder - Interior 3 - Bedroom

Modern home with Office, Study Room Type, Chair, Desk, and Vinyl Floor. Calder - Interior 4 - Study Photo 6 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

Calder - Interior 4 - Study

Modern home with Bath Room, Ceramic Tile Floor, Full Shower, and Ceramic Tile Wall. Calder - Interior 5 - Bathroom Photo 7 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

Calder - Interior 5 - Bathroom

Modern home with Kitchen. Calder - Interior 6 - Kitchen 2 Photo 8 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

Calder - Interior 6 - Kitchen 2

Modern home with Windows, Picture Window Type, and Awning Window Type. Calder - Interior 7 - Tree Framed in Living Room Photo 9 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

Calder - Interior 7 - Tree Framed in Living Room

Modern home with Living Room, Pendant Lighting, Accent Lighting, and Vinyl Floor. Calder - Interior 8 - Tree Framed in Living Room Photo 10 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

Calder - Interior 8 - Tree Framed in Living Room

Modern home with Exterior, Apartment Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Green Roof Material. West Elevation 2 - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding Photo 11 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

West Elevation 2 - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding

Adjacent Chicken Coop Exterior Photo 12 of Calder Laneway House - Edmonton modern homeView Photos

Adjacent Chicken Coop Exterior

Modern home with Exterior, Apartment Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Green Roof Material. East Elevation Photo 13 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

East Elevation

Modern home with Exterior, Apartment Building Type, Shingles Roof Material, and Green Roof Material. East Elevation 2 Photo 14 of Calder Laneway House - EdmontonView Photos

East Elevation 2

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Space Squared - German Gomez Decuir
Interior Design
  • Space Squared
Landscape Design
  • Space Squared
Photographer
  • J. Watson
Bedrooms
  • 1
    • Full Baths
  • 1
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016
    • Square Feet
  • 650

    • Press