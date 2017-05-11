CAFElab architects turns an old farmhouse into a luxury residence in Rome

CAFElab architects turns an old farmhouse into a luxury residence in Rome
Italian studio CAFElab architects has transformed a traditional 800s farmhouse into a surprising contemporary home creating an effective balance between historical heritage and contemporary forms.

Located in Rome, a few minutes from the center, this 150sqm farmhouse is part of a small hamlet whose exterior features the traditional construction features: plastered walls, narrow openings, little brightness.

Instead, once you enter you will be surprised by a large open space where the overhead lighting and the stone walls are the scenic backdrop to contemporary and luxurious furniture elements, to accentuate brightness and fluidity the partitions never come to touch the wooden roof.

The most striking element is without doubt the high tech kitchen made of carbon fiber, steel and red corian.
The spherical central island, almost a sculptural element, opens electrically in two hemispheres to reveal sinks and hob, two cabinets that as satellites on wheels can be arranged freely around the kitchen and self-supporting wall steel furniture and carbon fiber closed with roller blind,
the openings are controlled by the home automation system that governs the entire home.

In the center of the living an iron and glass cantilevered mezzanine allows to dominate the interiors
Behind, a central element houses the bathrooms of the two bedrooms and upstairs there is the master suite cabinet.

Bring the stone back to view tooks a lot of time and effort,
once released from the old plaster it was necessary to consolidate the ancient walls made of tufa and brickwork with nanotechnology products.

Lighting was a major consideration in design, all the lights are sophisticated LED light sources hidden between the roof beams and controlled by a modern DALI system hidden inside super traditional copper tubes.

The home automation system manages the entire home, the porch and the garden: the heating, built with modern floor technology,
lighting, access, video surveillance, air conditioning, outdoor lighting and irrigation.

living with iron and glass cantilevered mezzanine

Living with the sculptural kitchen

living

living

master suite, detail of the stairs to cabinet

Living, detail fo the little bar under the cantilevered mezzanine

Living, detail fo the little bar under the cantilevered mezzanine

details

detail of the staicase in bent sheet metal and cordura

detail of the staicase in bent sheet metal and cordura

wooden staircase to the mnaster closet, detail of the handrail made in stainless steel cables

detail of the staicase in bent sheet metal and cordura

steel work to support the spherical kitchen

A traditional Roman farmhouse is transformed into a contemporary home balancing heritage and modern forms. Italian studio CAFElab uses traditional construction including plastered walls, brick, and narrow openings, while the interiors are more contemporary with hardwood floor, inky accents, and stainless steel appliances.

roof details

LED lights connected with traditional copper tubes

High quality LED flood light DALI controlled lights the interior

High quality LED flood light DALI controlled lights the interior

Credits

Location

Location
  Roma, Lazio, Italia