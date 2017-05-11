Italian studio CAFElab architects has transformed a traditional 800s farmhouse into a surprising contemporary home creating an effective balance between historical heritage and contemporary forms.

Located in Rome, a few minutes from the center, this 150sqm farmhouse is part of a small hamlet whose exterior features the traditional construction features: plastered walls, narrow openings, little brightness.

Instead, once you enter you will be surprised by a large open space where the overhead lighting and the stone walls are the scenic backdrop to contemporary and luxurious furniture elements, to accentuate brightness and fluidity the partitions never come to touch the wooden roof.

The most striking element is without doubt the high tech kitchen made of carbon fiber, steel and red corian.

The spherical central island, almost a sculptural element, opens electrically in two hemispheres to reveal sinks and hob, two cabinets that as satellites on wheels can be arranged freely around the kitchen and self-supporting wall steel furniture and carbon fiber closed with roller blind,

the openings are controlled by the home automation system that governs the entire home.

In the center of the living an iron and glass cantilevered mezzanine allows to dominate the interiors

Behind, a central element houses the bathrooms of the two bedrooms and upstairs there is the master suite cabinet.

Bring the stone back to view tooks a lot of time and effort,

once released from the old plaster it was necessary to consolidate the ancient walls made of tufa and brickwork with nanotechnology products.

Lighting was a major consideration in design, all the lights are sophisticated LED light sources hidden between the roof beams and controlled by a modern DALI system hidden inside super traditional copper tubes.

The home automation system manages the entire home, the porch and the garden: the heating, built with modern floor technology,

lighting, access, video surveillance, air conditioning, outdoor lighting and irrigation.