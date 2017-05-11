The "Butterfly House" designed by A. D. Stenger is sincerely one of my favorite homes in Austin. and here's why. First off, I'm going to assume you are already familiar with Arthur Dallas Stenger. He was a bit of a radical and a visionary and he built a lot of beautiful homes in Austin in the 50's and 60's. This particular one stands out however thanks to its unique roof line. I've heard the inspiration came from a similar roof on the old Austin airport which was designed by another notable firm Fehr and Granger. Its limited use on this house however allows for a beautiful ceiling and bright clerestory windows wrapping all the way around the living room and kitchen area. The rest of the house has some more standard Stenger details like the stacked stone walls (seen both inside and out) and a dramatic cantilever that doubles as a carport.

