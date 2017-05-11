Our clients were interested in exploring an “island vernacular" expression for their retreat house — a look and feel that would fit comfortably and timelessly on an island that they have been visiting regularly for over 40 years. The design solution integrates a contemporary open-plan residential program within a building form reminiscent of a typical island farm structure — a “barn with a lean-to". The shed-form structure houses the living and entertaining functions, while the gable-roof structure houses bedrooms, bathrooms and utility spaces. Decks extend on both sides of the house, allowing for outdoor leisure regardless of wind direction, and the stepped-form allows all upstairs bedrooms a water view over the floor below.