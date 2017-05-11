Bungalow Update

This shingle house sits high on one of San Francisco’s hills with panoramic views. It had been loved for 100 years but was in need of serious upgrades from foundation to roof. We opened up the floor plan, extended the top floor to create a larger master suite, and cantilevered a deck off the living area. The vaulted ceilings and expansive sliding doors at each level create a bright, lofty experience. Composed of a simple palette of woods, slate and glass, the remodeled house feels modern yet retains the warmth and scale of its bungalow origin. Radiant heat, recycled and natural finish materials are some of the project’s sustainable features.

shingle bungalow with modern addition

sliding doors oak flooring

walnut wall cladding quantum windows

cedar wood ceiling quantum sliding doors porcelain tile flooring master bedroom

modern bungalow addition quantum windows and doors

hidden powder room with walnut wall cladding

master bedroom addition with roof deck

Posted By
McElroy Architecture
@mcelroyarch
Landscape Design
  • Robin White
Photographer
  • Paul Dyer
Structure
  • House (Single Residence)
    • Style
  • Modern