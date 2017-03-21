Jacoby Architects designed this custom home in Browns Canyon for friends who are running a farm animal sanctuary on site. The layout and forms of the home adapted to the steep topography of the site surrounding, while optimizing views of the expansive sage mountains spanning every direction.

The programmatic elements of the home were organized about a linear spine that cuts its way throughout the entire structure and beyond, which also became a strategy for separating the private rooms from the public rooms.

Since the site is far from civilization, every measure was taken to implement sustainable strategies. Active Strategies included 24 pole-mounted solar arrays to capture energy, high efficiency in-floor radiant heat throughout to reduce energy usage. Passive strategies include capitalization of southern orientation, daylighting opportunities to minimize electrical lighting, utilization of thermal mass with the concrete slurry flooring, and natural ventilation along the main axial spine.

Blackdog Builders Inc. did an incredible job with the construction, and dealt brilliantly with challenge of building a technologically advanced home on a very remote site with limited site access.