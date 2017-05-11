A developer had split this Brooklyn Heights carriage house down the middle before our clients bought the house on the left. We revived the industrial flavor and added elegant, modern details. A large skylight drops daylight through the center of the house, while a new steel and oak stair winds around a three-story pendant light. New steel windows evoke the building’s industrial past. And the rear garden and roof decks provide views to green on every floor. Our modern stained glass serves as a privacy screen for the master bath. Warm metal accents and light colored woods soften large rooms. A wall of cerused oak, for example, hides a powder room and kitchen storage.