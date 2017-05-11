Brooklyn Apartment

By Kevin Baxter
Brooklyn Apartment
A 750 square foot top floor apartment is transformed from a cramped and musty two bedroom into a sun-drenched aerie with a second floor home office recaptured from an old storage loft. Multiple skylights and a large picture window allow light to fill the space altering the feeling throughout the days and seasons. Views of New York Harbor, previously ignored, are now a daily event.

