Brooklyn Apartment
By Kevin Baxter
A 750 square foot top floor apartment is transformed from a cramped and musty two bedroom into a sun-drenched aerie with a second floor home office recaptured from an old storage loft. Multiple skylights and a large picture window allow light to fill the space altering the feeling throughout the days and seasons. Views of New York Harbor, previously ignored, are now a daily event.
Overview
Location
Bedrooms
2
Full Baths
1
Style
Modern
Year
2015
Square Feet
750