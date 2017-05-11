Broadview Loft
Broadview Loft is a minimalist interior located in Toronto, Canada, designed by Studio AC. The architects were tasked in designing an apartment for a young professional who was looking for something fun, functional, and unique. The bedroom is partitioned off in a simplified Moroccan style archway that can be opened up or closed off using curtains. The nook is slightly elevated, creating a inconspicuous separation from the rest of the space.
This small, L-shaped apartment by Studio AC has a bed box with an arched doorway with white walls and plywood finishings.
Courtesy of Leibal
Kitchen
Credits
Posted By
Architect
- Studio AC
Photographer
- Andrew Snow
Overview
Location
Structure
Apartment
Style
Modern
Year
2016
Press
Publications