Broadview Loft

By
Broadview Loft
View Photos

Broadview Loft is a minimalist interior located in Toronto, Canada, designed by Studio AC. The architects were tasked in designing an apartment for a young professional who was looking for something fun, functional, and unique. The bedroom is partitioned off in a simplified Moroccan style archway that can be opened up or closed off using curtains. The nook is slightly elevated, creating a inconspicuous separation from the rest of the space.

uploaded Broadview Loft through Add A Home.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
Photo of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos
Modern home with Bedroom, Table Lighting, Shelves, Lamps, Bed, and Concrete Floor. This small, L-shaped apartment by Studio AC has a bed box with an arched doorway with white walls and plywood finishings. Photo 2 of Broadview LoftView Photos

This small, L-shaped apartment by Studio AC has a bed box with an arched doorway with white walls and plywood finishings.

Courtesy of Leibal Photo 3 of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos

Courtesy of Leibal

Kitchen Photo 4 of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos

Kitchen

Kitchen Photo 5 of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos

Kitchen

Photo 6 of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos
Photo 7 of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos
Photo 8 of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos
Photo 9 of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos
Photo 10 of Broadview Loft modern homeView Photos

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Architect
  • Studio AC
Photographer
  • Andrew Snow

Overview

Location
  • Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2016

    • Press

    Publications
  • Leibal