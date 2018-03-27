In form, this cabin is a simple bar of cedar and glass running along the length of an old logging road. Anchored into the hillside, a sweeping concrete wall serves as the main organizing spine to the home, holding back the earth. Entering the interior space of the cabin, the kitchen, living, and dining space are rich with warm wood, views of the forest, and post and beam construction, run the length of the ceiling. The public and private spaces are separated by a double-sided, board-formed concrete fireplace. Three bedrooms make up the modest private portion of the cabin. The client’s love for the ritual of making camp fires for warmth and gathering is expressed in three unique locations: the main hearth, a small wood stove, and an exterior fire pit surrounded by the forested landscape. An exterior patio wraps the length of the home and sits underneath a large single-slope roof to shield the home from the harsh environment and provides ample space for outdoor living.