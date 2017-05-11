DUBBELDAM architecture + design made this Victorian house in Toronto bigger and more energy-efficient. In architecture, as in life, you can often kill two birds with one stone. DUBBELDAM architecture + design demonstrated that recently when tasked with remodeling a 1,850-square-foot Victorian house that was not only dark and cramped, but also a major energy drainer. How to make the house breathe easier and more sustainably? The firm overhauled the floor plan in a way that smartly opens up the space, introducing better lighting and passive ventilation without increasing square footage.