This quaint brick house situated in the Seattle neighborhood of Laurelhurst was running out of room for its growing family. The small kitchen was cut off from the other spaces, the TV/homework room was cramped and overused, the living room sat un-used, and all spaces lacked daylight.

The approach was to open up the entire first floor and insert a modern kitchen into the Tudor house. The history and style of the house were not forgotten. A series of traditional windows were inserted in the back wall letting light and the garden view penetrate the entire first floor.

HOW TO MAKE SPACE WITHOUT ADDING SQUARE FOOTAGE:

• Create an easy flow of circulation thru out the house.

• Adding light and views out gives breathing room to the house without adding square footage.

• Create harmony of light and space.

• Create space by borrowed views from room to room.

• The spaces are configured for lifestyle and use.

HONORING THE HOUSE:

• Create a fresh approach to the past.

• Modern elements are inserted into the house rather than altering the architectural style.

• The paned windows are in keeping with the house and are appropriate in scale and style.

• Materials are appropriate, modern, and fresh.

