A meticulously restored mid-century modern streamline residence. This stunning steel-and-glass International Style pavilion is breathtaking upon approach and is surrounded by an organic environment that exudes livability at its finest. Enhancing comfort and style, designer Brad Dunning's interior direction restored/introduced many minimalist period interior elements including beautiful terrazzo floors, a striking center core marbled open fireplace and numerous custom built-ins.

An impressive glass breezeway with floating terrazzo stairs connects the homes separate living quarters. Evocative of Miesian design, and created by world renowned architectural design and engineering firm SOM, this home exudes a sophisticated modern expression inside and out.

This residence is listed with Todd Goddard and Amy Via of Houlihan Lawrence for $ 2.795 million.