This kitchen uses IKEA cabinet boxes and cabinet fronts from The Cabinet Face. Materials used are our walnut flat panel and our DIY flat panel (paint grade).

The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.

The Cabinet Face's DIY paint-grade flat panel doors and custom panels are installed in the island.

The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.

The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.

The fridge is concealed behind grain-matched walnut doors (and a very cute dog).

The fridge is concealed behind grain-matched walnut doors (and a very cute dog).

As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.

As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.

