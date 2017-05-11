Borrego Springs Midcentury
Discover vacation perfection at this quiet hideaway, nestled along the scenic De Anza Country Club. This enviable locale is private enough to feel worlds away, while still being close to all the action.
Your designer midcentury modern home provides desert luxury in a tranquil residential setting. Host a breezy cookout in the palm-studded backyard, detailed with a heated private pool and spa. Then gather around the wood-burning fire pit and watch the stars come out.
The main hangout space, the living room, is full of fun finds including a Total Design Company rug, local foliage, an HD Buttercup hoop chair and pillows and rugs from The Garage Collective.
"We wanted to have a place to go where we could connect as a family," Lewis says. " I have two children under nine and I want them to play outside and swim."
The stone-edged fire pit is a family favorite. "We do s'mores around the fire every time we go, walk the golf course at night, and love watching the sunsets against the pink mountains," she says.
Homes in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park vary in style. "There's a Spanish-style country club, and if you were to ride your bike around the neighborhood, there are beautiful Southwestern, midcentury, and modern homes with oversized lots."
In the kid-friendly bunk room, Lewis went with Natalie Meyers Veneer Design daybeds, a light from Frances and Son, accessories from The Garage Collective (Lewis's own store), and stump side table she made herself.
The master features a Haiti Home headboard, West Elm side tables, TRNK light, Parachute linens, and a Block Shop Textiles throw.
In the kitchen, Lewis was in awe of the beautifully restored cabinetry and wooden details, and wanted to leave things as is. She then added barstools from Article.
Credits
- Charlotte Lea