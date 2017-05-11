Discover vacation perfection at this quiet hideaway, nestled along the scenic De Anza Country Club. This enviable locale is private enough to feel worlds away, while still being close to all the action.

Your designer midcentury modern home provides desert luxury in a tranquil residential setting. Host a breezy cookout in the palm-studded backyard, detailed with a heated private pool and spa. Then gather around the wood-burning fire pit and watch the stars come out.