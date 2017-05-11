There’s a feeling of second-best about some hotels in Brooklyn and Queens. But not the Boro Hotel. Just across the East River from midtown Manhattan, on the border between Astoria and Long Island City, this one, to put it simply, is a stunner — architects Grzywinski+Pons, on fairly short notice, transformed an existing (but never used) structure into a boutique hotel that’s equal parts organic warmth and industrial cool, with some astonishing views and a generous helping of sunlight thrown in for good measure.

It’s all about texture: concrete, oak, leather, tile, and cork provide the variety, while the clean, minimalist lines provide the visual unity. The rooms are crisp and yet cozy, sparse and simple but still warm and inviting — and while some outer-borough hotels feel a bit remote, this one (thanks in large part to the view) feels connected to the life of the city.

At the moment, the rooms are more or less the whole story — the hotel’s in soft-opening mode, so the multi-purpose lobby is the extent of the public spaces. There’s a rooftop bar and restaurant on the way, and no shortage of dining and drinking options in the surrounding neighborhood in the meantime — and it’s worth bearing in mind that from here you’re only a subway stop from Manhattan.

Text Courtesy of Tablet Hotels