Book Cafe House is a minimalist residence located in Sendai, Japan, designed by Art & Materials Corporation. The clients wanted the focus of the space to be a series of built-in shelves for their extensive collections of books and objects. The resulting bookshelves are placed adjacent a structural column, the left side having 16 cubes, and the right side having 24 cubes. A series of track lights provide both spot and pendant lighting.

Credits

Posted By
@undefined
Structure
  • Apartment
    • Style
  • Modern
    • Year
  • 2017

    • Press

    Publications
  • Leibal