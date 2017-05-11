Book Cafe House
Book Cafe House is a minimalist residence located in Sendai, Japan, designed by Art & Materials Corporation. The clients wanted the focus of the space to be a series of built-in shelves for their extensive collections of books and objects. The resulting bookshelves are placed adjacent a structural column, the left side having 16 cubes, and the right side having 24 cubes. A series of track lights provide both spot and pendant lighting.
