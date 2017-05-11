The Studio, built in 1980 as part of a retreat for a well-known photographer and his family, was renovated in 2013 to bring it up to date. In its previous incarnation it served as pin up area for the photographer's work and a writing studio for his son. Its character as a retreat is preserved in the peaceful contemplative quality of the space and new arrangement. Finishes were chosen to be recessive and have a calming effect for short-term guests. Surfboards suspended from the ceiling refer to the location and orientation of the present owners and family.