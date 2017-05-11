Bluff Hollow
The Studio, built in 1980 as part of a retreat for a well-known photographer and his family, was renovated in 2013 to bring it up to date. In its previous incarnation it served as pin up area for the photographer's work and a writing studio for his son. Its character as a retreat is preserved in the peaceful contemplative quality of the space and new arrangement. Finishes were chosen to be recessive and have a calming effect for short-term guests. Surfboards suspended from the ceiling refer to the location and orientation of the present owners and family.
The home was built in 1980, Stelle Lomont Rouhani Architects renovated the project in 2013.
- Men At Work Construction Corp.
Photographer
- Matthew Carbone