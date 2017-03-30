As part of the Avant Grove development in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood, CDO designed this home as an addition to a unique series of houses redefining a short block of Gibson Avenue. The facade reflects this synthesis of new and contextual design through both its massing and use of materials, with red brick defining the iconic pitched shape while balancing the use of corrugated metal here and elsewhere on the block. By introducing these new elements and forms in a sympathetic way, this house has become a landmark recognized for displaying contemporary design on the exterior and through the front windows. The house’s main feature is the open stair sitting prominently at the front of the house. As part of the utility and circulation core, it connects all four stories and establishes the overall organization of the house. The stair maximizes light flowing through the south facing façade by utilizing open treads and structure, a cnc’d bamboo guardrail, and side-by-side stairwell design with glass enclosure. The result creates a strong connection between the front dining room and living room above. At the rear of the house, the open plan kitchen and family room connects the first floor to an outdoor living area. A Master Suite completes the second floor, with 2 additional bedrooms on the third. The overall affect is one of strong vertical and lateral connections that are a model of open plan, modern living.

