Ravine House
Situated on a wide lot in an established Ontario neighbourhood, The Ravine House is a 30 year old 3800 sq. ft. home that underwent an extensive interior renovation. Purchased from her parents when they decided to downsize, the owners decided to update the outdated interiors and poor use of space within the existing estate to better suit their family’s modern aesthetic and lifestyle. The primary design goal was to transition the house into a contemporary design, and create a creative culinary environment for a hobby chef.
Add your own project for the chance to be featured in Editor's Picks.
The 260 sq. ft. custom kitchen, which allows for views of the large backyard, features rich walnut wood cabinetry that is contrasted by crisp white quartz countertops and a back-painted glass and stainless steel backsplash.
Taking influences from mid-century modern and Scandinavian design, warmth is achieved in the clean, simple space through the utilization of wood as the primary material.
The design of the kitchen is unique in that is has no upper cabinets, and features drawers all throughout the bottom cabinetry – a feature not typically found in residential kitchen designs.
The Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, which include a fridge, cook top, and a wall oven, were selected for both their performance capabilities, as well as their aesthetic appeal, which suited the contemporary design of the kitchen.
A central, double height, dual-sided fireplace anchors the home, connecting the main living spaces with the entrance and spacious gallery foyer on the opposite side.
The extensive use of wood on the interiors ties the house back to nature, as views of the ravine in the backyard can be enjoyed through the massive floor-to-ceiling windows along the kitchen and whole rear wall of the home.
Living Room
Beyond the custom glass wall in the family room is an open riser oak staircase, with glass guards and a wood handrail.
The staircase was relocated to enlarge the entrance foyer and improve the flow of space.
The master ensuite features the same material pallet of the kitchen that is carried throughout the whole house.
Master Ensuite
Credits
- Capoferro Design Build Group
- Anthony Patrick Manieri