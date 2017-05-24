What will be black villa in the north of Vienna look like?

The dark, rear-ventilated black façade cladding system provides the large house elegance in its size, and discretion in its appearance. The color selection does not leave the neighborhood and the passersby disenchanted – after all, the house has got the name "Black Pearl".

Exposed concrete, exposed concrete pillars and the fireplace dividing dining area from living area are attributing the architecture of the house. Dark grey profiles of the glass façade ,,Sologlas’’ and sliding door ,,Matauschek’’ are driving this project to the limit of the feasible.

The entrance hall in the north, designed as a three-story room with skylight, leads visitors into the living area, which almost takes up entire ground floor. An atrium is dividing more private space, with kitchen and smaller dining space, from more exclusive eating area with fireplace. At the edge of the living zone floor-to-celling windows open space out to the 40m long wooden deck, covered with a white awning, and offer panoramic view to the garden. The house is characterized by wooden floor at its interiors and terraces that are infusing with calmness and warmth. In the south is the swimming pond, diving water landscape into component of the garden design. The lower 2-storey terrace is in the east.

On the upper floor are disposed 4 units, each equipped with bathrooms and wardrobes as laid-back areas, connected with a self-sufficient 2-room unit with the roof terrace in the attic.

Technology - Low-energy house, heating pump, mechanical ventilation, designed after newest principles incorporated to passive-solar optimal building envelope would accomplish with photovoltaic system, which was not executed, A+ energy house.

The building envelope is completely closed to the north while other facades are glazed (triple glazing). The heating is in the terms of thermodynamics the geothermal heat pump system with 5 geothermal probes, and a underfloor heating. The mechanical ventilation is connected over the heat exchanger with the heating pump. The powerful fireplace is supporting the heating system in the emergency caused by a power failure. After all the system of the design choices benefit the passive-solar usage by the orientation of the house, the arrangement of the glazing, the buffer room in the north and an external shading.